Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Kevin Durant Breaks Silence After Requesting Trade From Nets

Less than 48 hours after reports revealed that Kevin Durant had requested the Nets front office for a trade out of Brooklyn, the superstar forward broke his silence on the matter on social media.

“The ones who were locked in that gym with me know what it is, they know what I’m about. If u haven’t been in there with me, ask around,” Durant wrote on Twitter Saturday morning. 

The tweet marks the first time that Durant has commented publicly since the stunning news broke on Thursday that he had asked for a trade. His final landing spot remains unknown at the time, but ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the 12-time All-Star reportedly has two preferred destinations for next season: Phoenix and Miami.

Watch the NBA online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Although the prospect of one of the game’s best players being traded is entertaining, actually striking a deal will prove logistically difficult for both sides. Durant still has four years left on his contract extension with the Nets, which will pay him a total of $198 million in the coming seasons and is a hefty price to pay for any team hoping to bring the two-time Finals MVP aboard.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

According to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, Brooklyn has also set a high asking price for Durant and doesn’t seem willing to budge at this stage of negotiations.

“Brooklyn’s asking price, rival executives familiar with the situation told Sports Illustrated, is steep: two All-Star caliber talents and a cache of draft picks,” Mannix wrote. “If a team doesn’t have that, one exec said, the response has been ‘well go out and get it.’”

Durant, who will turn 34 this September, is still one of the most productive players in the league. In his last two seasons with the Nets, the star forward averaged 28.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

Despite his individual success, Durant was never able to power Brooklyn to the ultimate goal of a championship. Once seen as the favorites in the East during the 2021–22 campaign, the star-studded Nets were eventually swept in the first round by the eventual Eastern Conference champion Celtics.

More NBA Coverage:

Daily Cover: The Art of the Unfollow 

Breaking
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

YOU MAY LIKE

nikola-jokic-jalen-brunson
Play
NBA

Early Winners and Losers of NBA Free Agency

Let’s sort through the biggest offseason moves so far.

By Michael Pina
Two U.S. soccer fans hold up American flags at a United States Men's National Team soccer match.
Soccer

U.S. Men’s Soccer Qualifies for First Olympics for Since 2008

The U-20 squad beat Honduras 3–0 to punch a ticket to Paris in 2024.

By Daniel Chavkin
Mets pitcher Max Scherzer in the dugout for an MLB game.
MLB

Max Scherzer Scheduled to Return to Mets, Will Start vs. Reds

The Mets ace is set to pitch for the first time since mid-May.

By Daniel Chavkin
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman hits a ball vs. the Cubs.
MLB

Arenado Becomes First Cardinal Since 2005 to Complete the Cycle

The third baseman accomplished the feat for the second time in his career.

By Daniel Chavkin
Max Verstappen (NLD, Oracle Red Bull Racing), F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 1, 2022 in Silverstone, United Kingdom.
Formula1

F1’s Max Verstappen Could Return to Netflix’s ‘Drive to Survive’

The Red Bull driver said he had ‘a very good, quick little chat’ with the producers, but his potential return ’needs to be more on my terms.’

By Madeline Coleman
Nets forward Kevin Durant looks up during a game.
Play
NBA

Sources: Nets Set Steep Price for Possible Kevin Durant Trade

Brooklyn wants to get as much as possible for its superstar.

By Daniel Chavkin
Patrick Beverley
NBA

Patrick Beverley Tweets a Thank You in Wake of His Trade to the Jazz

The guard wants to take another team to the playoffs.

By Daniel Chavkin
63 George Russell (GBR, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team), F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 1, 2022 in Silverstone, United Kingdom.
Formula1

Protesters Plan to ‘Possibly Invade’ Track During F1’s British GP

“Going onto a live racetrack is extremely dangerous—if you go ahead with this reckless plan you’re jeopardising lives.”

By Madeline Coleman