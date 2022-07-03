The Lakers and Nets have begun trade discussions surrounding star guards Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving, according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

Both Irving and Westbrook opted into their player options to opt into the final year of their respective deals for the 2022-23 season. Westbrook, who is coming off his lowest points per game total since 2010, will be owed $47 million, while Irving will earn $36.5 million.

As the discussions have heated up between the two teams, there is reportedly confidence that the deal can be done during this offseason. For it to happen, however, Brooklyn must take care of few barriers.

The Nets want Joe Harris, who has remaining $38.6 million remaining in his contract over the next two seasons, to be incorporated in any trade, per Haynes. Currently, Harris is recovering from surgery to repair his left ankle and played just 14 games last season, but is a career 44% three-point shooter.

Los Angeles, however, doesn’t want to include Harris but instead would like to bring in guard Seth Curry into to the potential deal. Curry averaged a career-best 15 points per game last season and shot 42% from three.

According to Haynes, Brooklyn is not in a rush, as they are also listening to proposed trade packages for superstar Kevin Durant.

