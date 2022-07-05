Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Nets Sign T.J. Warren to One-Year Deal, per Report

Free agent T.J. Warren agreed to a one-year deal with the Nets on Tuesday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Warren, 28, has not played since December 2020 due to multiple stress fractures in his left foot. He was an impressive scorer before suffering the foot injuries, as he averaged 19.8 points per game in 2019-20 on 53.6% from the field. 

Brooklyn adds Warren as it currently looks to manage a roster in flux. Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets last week, and Kyrie Irving is unlikely to return to Brooklyn next season. Perhaps Warren can replace some of the scoring load next season if the Nets lose one or both of their superstars. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Warren was selected with the No. 14 pick in the 2014 NBA draft. He played his first five seasons with the Suns before being traded to Indiana in July 2019. 

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios awaits a serve from an opponent during a match at Wimbledon.
Tennis

Report: Kyrgios to Appear in Court Following Assault Charge

The charge stems from an alleged assault of a former girlfriend in 2021.

By Zach Koons
Alexander Volkanovski (red gloves) reacts after defeating Max Holloway (blue gloves) during UFC 276 at T-Mobile Arena.
MMA

Volkanovski Leaves No Doubt in Holloway Trilogy

The featherweight champ finished the chapter in dominant fashion and looks to start a new one in the lightweight division.

By Justin Barrasso
Francis Mauigoa
Play
College Football

Francis Mauigoa picks Miami on major college football recruiting weekend

Looking back at major football recruiting decisions during July 4 weekend.

By John Garcia Jr.
Denver Broncos Javonte Williams
Play
Fantasy Draft Kit

Fantasy Case Against Javonte Williams

Second-year back has the talent to carry the load, but there’s no denying the Broncos have a dynamic duo in the backfield with Williams and Melvin Gordon.

By Michael Fabiano
Devils assistant coaches Rick Kowalsky and Mike Grier look on from behind the bench as center Travis Zajac (19) and left wing Taylor Hall (9) and left wing Marcus Johansson (90) watch a game against the Maple Leafs.
NHL

Mike Grier to Join Sharks, Become NHL’s First Black GM

San Jose is expected to make the hire official on Tuesday.

By Zach Koons
Los Angeles Rams Allen Robinson
Play
Fantasy

Los Angeles Rams 2022 Fantasy Outlook

The reigning Super Bowl champs seek another title run with fantasy football studs in tow.

By Shawn Childs
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) reacts to pass interference in the end zone against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of Super Bowl LVI.
Play
Fantasy

Matthew Stafford 2022 Fantasy Projections

Improving upon a Super Bowl season is possible in this excellent offense.

By Shawn Childs
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers
Play
Fantasy

Cam Akers 2022 Fantasy Projections

The featured back is healthy and could feast in the red zone and around the goal-line.

By Shawn Childs