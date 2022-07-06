Center Thomas Bryant reached an agreement to return to the Lakers on a one-year deal, according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

Haynes reported that the 24-year-old “will be given the opportunity to win the starting center position.”

Los Angeles reportedly was not the only franchise going after Bryant. The Raptors, Celtics, Bucks and Jazz all had their eye on the former Wizards big man. Bryant spent his rookie season with the Lakers, but played just 15 games.

Bryant was waived in 2018 before being signed by the Wizards, where he spent the next four campaigns. He started 108 of 155 games he played in during that stretch, tallying 11 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest.

The center tore his ACL in January 2021 but returned this past season, playing in just 27 games.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Lakers coverage, go to All Lakers.