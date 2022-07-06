Bradley Beal has agreed to sign a five-year, $251 million contract to return to the Wizards, but his contract is actually more unique than expected. According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Washington is giving Beal a full no-trade clause, becoming the only player in the NBA to receive one in their current contract.

When he signs the deal, Beal will only be the 10th player in NBA history to have a no-trade clause, joining players like LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan.

In order for players to even be eligible for no-trade clauses, they have to have been in the league for at least eight years and have been on the team with whom they are signing for at least four years.

The Wizards drafted Beal No. 3 overall in the 2012 NBA draft, giving him 10 years of service time both on the team and in the league. In addition to the no-trade clause, Beal also received a 15% trade kicker and a player option for the fifth year, Marks reports.

After averaging over 30 points per game in his previous two seasons, Beal only accumulated 23.2 points per game last year, but averaged a career-high 6.6 assists. He has been a subject of trade rumors in the past, but this no-trade clause should temper those talks for the near future.

