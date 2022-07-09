Skip to main content
Hornets Announce LiAngelo Ball Has Cleared Protocols for Summer League

LiAngelo Ball, brother of NBA stars Lonzo and LaMelo, has cleared health and safety protocols and is poised to re-join the Hornets Summer League team, Charlotte announced on Saturday

Ball, 23, has already linked up with the rest of the team and is expected to participate in practice Saturday afternoon, the team said. 

After entering health and safety protocols on Monday, Ball missed out on the Hornets Las Vegas Summer League opener on Friday, a 96–84 loss against the Pacers. However, he’ll get a chance to return just in time for Charlotte’s second contest against the Lakers on Sunday.

The announcement is positive news for Ball, who has been scrapping to earn a spot within the Hornets organization in recent years. He played for Charlotte in last year’s Summer League and averaged 9.6 points in his appearances.

Ball ultimately landed on the Greensboro Swarm, the Hornets G League team, with the 14th overall in the 2021 NBA G League draft. He averaged just 4.6 points and 1.1 rebounds per contest in 28 games with the squad.

The Hornets will take on the Lakers in Las Vegas on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

