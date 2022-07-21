Skip to main content
Bam Adebayo on Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: ‘I Can’t Control That’

The NBA was turned on its head June 30 when it was reported that Nets star Kevin Durant requested a trade and the rumors haven’t stopped flying since. Unfortunately for players across the NBA, their names have been included in possible trade packages for the Brooklyn star. 

Heat center Bam Adebayo is one of those players and has been subjected to answer questions surrounding a potential deal with the Nets, should the two sides agree to a trade that would land two-time champion in Miami. During a recent youth basketball clinic, Adebayo was asked about his name being thrown around in rumored Durant trade packages. 

“It is what it is, control what you can control,” Adebayo said, per the Sun-Sentinel. “Obviously it’s an opportunity for something, but in my opinion, control what you can control. I can’t control that.”

Miami came within just one game of reaching the NBA Finals this past season but fell to the Celtics in seven games during the Eastern Conference finals. The Heat struggled mightily to score outside of Jimmy Butler and the team has been criticized for not adding another star so far this offseason. 

Because of this, Miami has been a team rumored to be in the running to trade for not only Durant, but his teammate Kyrie Irving and Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. It was reported by ESPN on July 12 that Utah is listening to trade offers for its franchise player.

Adebayo, 25, is one of the best big men in the NBA and averaged 19.1 points and 10.1 rebounds per game this past season. He was also named All-Defensive Second-Team for the third year in a row. Despite all of his on-the-court success, the trade rumors will continue to swirl. 

