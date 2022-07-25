Skip to main content
Shareef O’Neal, Son of Shaq, Signs Six-Figure Contract With G-League Squad, per Report

After a stint with the Lakers in NBA Summer League, Shareef O’Neal reportedly has a new home.

The son of former Lakers center and Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, Shareef has signed a deal with G-League Ignite, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The contract is reportedly worth six figures.

O’Neal went unselected in the 2022 NBA draft after leaving LSU following his junior season. He played in six games with the Lakers during the summer, averaging 4.7 points in 10.9 minutes per game.

O’Neal was a vaunted recruit, but played in just 37 college games over four years. He took a medical redshirt at UCLA in 2018–19 due to a heart condition that was discovered early in his first year at the school, and later underwent surgery.

He eventually transferred to his father’s alma mater, playing in 24 total games for the Tigers across two seasons. Last season, he averaged 2.9 points per game in under 10 minutes per appearance. He entered the transfer portal after the season, but ultimately decided to enter the NBA draft.

