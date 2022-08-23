After the Kevin Durant saga finally came to a close Tuesday when the Nets announced the superstar wasn’t going anywhere, a few NBA players chimed in online because of the repercussions of the trade request.

Durant’s status in Brooklyn virtually put the NBA in a deadlock across the board because teams needed to see what would happen with the Nets. Some teams who were in the sweepstakes for Durant weren’t going to sign players as trade talks went on because they needed the cap space.

Free agent point guard Isaiah Thomas took to Twitter to let his frustrations out on the whole ordeal.

“Finally lol,” he said on Twitter. “Can we sign now lol.”

Thomas, 33, was last signed by the Hornets and is looking for new home this upcoming season. Jazz guard Patrick Beverley also voiced his frustration with Durant’s trade request because of how it effected players and their families.

“Yal can sit and don’t say nothing but that ain’t cool,” Beverley said on Twitter. “It’s dudes with families out here who haven’t got a job because of this KD s--t. And to be on and off ain’t cool. Blessing gang.”

Durant quote-tweeted the tweet and simply said, “#BLAMEKD.” It doesn’t appear that the Nets star feels any remorse for the repercussions of his trade request.

