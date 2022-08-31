Alex Rodriguez’s participation in a $1.5 billion deal to acquire the Timberwolves and Lynx reportedly is in jeopardy, according to a report by the New York Post.

The former MLB star was set to purchase the team with Marc Lore, who is a billionaire online retail business man. The two men made a down payment of $250 million in July 2021. They intend to be equal partners once the deal is complete. The team is currently owned by Glen Taylor, a local businessman and politician who became its majority owner in 1994.

According to the report, however, Rodriguez has not paid the full half of his down payment, meaning Lore paid the rest of the balance. The amount is worth a 20% stake in the franchise. This leaves Lore with a 13% share in the Timberwolves, while Rodriguez has 7%.

The duo must pay for the next 20% stake by the end of 2022 in order to have the opportunity to buy thean additional 40%—and control of the team—by the end of 2023. Therefore, the ESPN analyst must come up with the rest of his down payment money along with enough cash to pay his half of the 20%. A source close to the situation told New York Post that A-Rod may not end up being an equal partner to Lore at this rate.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if A-Rod becomes a subservient No. 2 to Lore,” the source said.

Another issue at hand, it is believed, is that Rodriguez has struggled to come up with the money after breaking up with Jennifer Lopez last year. Originally, Lore looked at the deal as the couple investing in the team, not just Rodriguez.

A source close to Rodriguez told the New York Post that Lopez helped interest investors. So, it doesn't help Rodriguez that his ex-fiancé is no longer in the picture.

“His ability to raise capital went from strong to meaningfully weaker,” the source said. “J.Lo validated him.”

While A-Rod remains in the deal to purchase the Timberwolves, he may not wind up as a true majority partner in the deal. But, that piece will be determined based on how much he pays by the end of the year.

