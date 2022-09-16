Dennis Schroder Poised for Return to Lakers, per Report

The Lakers are adding a familiar face to their backcourt ahead of the 2022–23 season after agreeing to terms with guard Dennis Schröder, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Schröder, 28, will reportedly sign a one-year, $2.64 million deal to return to L.A. after departing the franchise last offseason following a one-year stint. The 10-year veteran started 61 games for the Lakers during the 2020–21 campaign, averaging 15.4 points and 5.8 assists in 32.1 minutes per game.

After helping L.A. to a 42-30 record and a playoff appearance two years ago, Schröder will enter Year 11 playing for a franchise that looks quite different since he left. In addition to new coach Darvin Ham replacing Frank Vogel, Russell Westbrook and the newly-acquired Patrick Beverley occupy the top spots on the PG depth chart with Kendrick Nunn set to make his return from a season-long knee injury.

While it remains to be seen how Schröder will impact the rotation, his return will likely add more fodder to the ongoing rumors surrounding a possible Westbrook trade. The oft-debated star has remained at the center of such talks this offseason after his partnership with LeBron James and Anthony Davis produced a disastrous 33–49 campaign.

Despite agreeing to a deal much lower than the one he reportedly turned down from L.A. last March, Schröder figures to bring valuable versatility and past experience with James and Davis to L.A.’s locker room. He is also coming off an impressive semifinals run with Germany at Eurobasket where he averaged 21.6 points and 7.3 assists.

Last season, Schröder spent time with the Celtics and Rockets, and averaged 13.5 PPG and 4.6 APG in 64 appearances (29 starts).

More NBA Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Lakers coverage, go to All Lakers.