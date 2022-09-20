The story of the Jeremy Lin’s rise to prominence in the NBA during the 2011–12 season—a time period affectionately known as “Linsanity”—is being made into a new documentary.

On Tuesday, HBO unveiled the trailer for the forthcoming film, titled 38 At The Garden, referring to Lin’s career-high performance against the Lakers on Feb. 10, 2012. The documentary will cover the guard’s time on the court with the Knicks, as well as the far-reaching cultural impact he made by reaching the heights of professional basketball as one of the few Asian-Americans to play in the NBA.

The documentary will feature interviews with Lin, as well journalists Lisa Ling and Pablo Torre and comedians Hasan Minhaj, Ronny Chieng and Jenny Yang, all of whom will assess how Lin’s success was pivotal in dismantling negative stereotypes about Asian-Americans. Former Knicks teammates Tyson Chandler and Iman Shumpert, among others, will speak about his play on the court.

38 At The Garden will premiere on Oct. 11 on HBO Max.

Lin, an undrafted free agent out of Harvard, exploded onto the NBA scene during an incredible 26-game stretch in 2012. In that span, he averaged 18.5 points and 7.6 assists and delivered a number of memorable moments in front of packed crowds at Madison Square Garden. Among the highlights of “Linsanity” was Lin’s game-winning three-pointer with less than a second remaining against the Raptors and out-dueling Kobe Bryant in a victory over the Lakers.

The Knicks opted to let Lin leave in free agency the following year, prompting him to sign with the Rockets ahead of the 2012–13 season. He went onto play for five other NBA teams, including the Lakers, Hornets, Nets, Hawks and Raptors.

Lin, 34, last played professionally with the Beijing Ducks of the Chinese Basketball Association.

