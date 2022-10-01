The family foundations of MLB’s Rays and NHL’s Lightning announced Friday that their organizations are donating a combined $3 million to aid in relief efforts across Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

The Tampa Bay Lightning Foundation and the Vinik Family Foundation are donating $1 million respectively to those impacted by the recent storm. Jeff Vinik, owner and chairman of the Lightning, hopes the efforts will “help families recover and rebuild in the months to come.”

“The most important thing we can do is support one another,” Vinik said.

The DeVos Family Foundation, along with the Magic organization are giving $500,000 to the hurricane recovery fund set up by the Heart of Florida United Way and the Central Florida Foundation. In addition, the DeVos Family Foundation will provide $250,000 to the Florida Disaster Fund orchestrated by the state’s first lady, Casey DeSantis, and another $250,000 will be set aside for “future rebuilding efforts” across the state that are prioritized.

Dan DeVos, chairman of the Magic, said the franchise will continue to partner with organizations that have been impacted the most as well as “prioritize the health and safety of people” within the region.

WOFL-TV in Orlando reported Friday that nearly two dozen deaths had been reported across the state. Hurricane Ian made landfall in the southwest portion of the state as a Category 4 storm on Wednesday.