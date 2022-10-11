James Harden has received vast criticism throughout his NBA career despite the Hall of Fame resumé he has built during his 14 years in the pros. Largely due to his postseason shortcomings and offseason conditioning, critics have always have something to say.

And the 33-year-old doesn’t think he gets enough credit for one of the more unselfish things he has done as of late. In an interview on Monday with The Athletic, Harden was asked if he thought he got enough credit for taking a nearly $14 million pay cut to help the 76ers this offseason.

“Nope, but guess what? I don’t care,” Harden said when asked. “There’s like a stereotype [of Harden] where people always want to talk. People don’t really know me, so they feel like they can just say anything. One thing I won’t do is give them any attention. I won’t say anything, media-wise, publicly. I don’t care, because I’m comfortable and I’m confident in the things I do on and off the court.”

During his first offseason with Philadelphia after being traded by the Nets, Harden declined the $47.4 million player’s option on his contract and signed a new two-year deal that will pay him $33 million this season. Because of the move, the 76ers were able to pair defensive specialist P.J. Tucker with Harden and Joel Embiid as they look to win the team’s first NBA title since 1983.

“You do things, handle business on the court and off the court, and the money will always come back,” Harden told The Athletic. “So, I’m fortunate and blessed to be in the position I am, and I’ll just continue to be me.”

