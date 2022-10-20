As the Clippers prepare to open the 2022–23 NBA season against the Lakers in the Battle for L.A. on Thursday night, the Clippers have reportedly considered the possibility of bringing star forward Kawhi Leonard off the bench to start the season, according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

Leonard coming off the bench is move that could aid in managing his minutes, per Haynes. Nearly a month ago, Leonard was cleared to play five-on-five in practice and the five-time All-Star felt great.

The two-time Defensive Player of the Year is set to return to the court on Thursday after not having played in an NBA game in 493 days. He tore his ACL during the 2021 Western Conference semifinals against the Jazz and missed the remainder of the postseason.

Leonard did not play at all during the 2021-22 regular season as he continued to recover from his surgery. In Leonard’s absence, the Clippers missed the playoffs last season and finished with a 42–40 mark.

In addition to Leonard returning, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue hopes the return of Paul George—who only played in 31 games last season—and the addition of five-time All-Star guard John Wall will aid the in franchise elevating its stock in the Western Conference and competing for a NBA championship this season.

