Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters Monday that the team is sending former 2020 No. 2 draft pick James Wiseman to the G League. Wiseman has sparingly seen action this season and it’s not 100% clear how long he will stay away from the NBA squad.

“We will keep him there for an extended period to get really good practice time and [play] some games and it’s not gonna be one game and bring him back,” Kerr said. “We want to give him maybe 10 straight days, something like that, and come back and we all know things happen in this league and he’s gonna find his way back to the rotation at some point.”

Wiseman only played in 39 games during his rookie season due to a torn meniscus he suffered in April 2021. He missed all of last year due to several setbacks and has so far played in 11 of the team’s 14 games this season, with limited minutes.

He’s averaging 13.4 minutes per game and 6.8 points per contest. Before Monday’s blowout win over the Spurs, he hadn’t played in the team’s previous three games. With Wiseman heading for the Warriors’ G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, he’ll seek to work his way back into the NBA team’s rotation and can contribute to the team’s bid for back-to-back NBA titles.

