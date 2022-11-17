Currently riding a two-game losing streak amid a four-game road trip, the Nets are reportedly close to bringing back embattled point guard Kyrie Irving.

Irving is “nearing completion” of Brooklyn’s internal requirements for his return to play, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The terms of his suspension were laid out when the team suspended him for a minimum of five games after Irving promoted an antisemitic film and book on his social media accounts.

At the time, the Nets said that Irving had to satisfy “a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct.” He last played for the team on Nov. 1, and has missed seven games.

Irving could return to the court as early as Sunday’s home game against the Grizzlies, Wojnarowski reports. He will not play in Thursday’s game against Portland.

“Kyrie is continuing his journey of dialogue and education,” NBPA executive director Tamika Tremaglio said to Wojnarowski. “He has been grappling with the full weight of the impact of his voice and actions, particularly in the Jewish community. Kyrie rejects antisemitism in any form, and he’s dedicated to bettering himself and increasing his level of understanding. He plans to continue this journey well into the future to ensure that his words and actions align with his pursuit of truth and knowledge.”

More NBA Coverage:

For more Brooklyn Nets coverage, go to Inside The Nets.