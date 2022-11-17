Stephen Curry is off to the best start of his career, and yet, the Warriors are in the midst of one of their worst starts in recent memory. After a loss to the Suns on Wednesday dropped Golden State to 0–8 on the road this season, Curry addressed his team’s struggles.

“Forget the road record, we can’t find a sustainable period of success where habits start to form and we’re in a position where we’re coming off the court feeling good about ourselves,” Curry said after the loss, per ESPN.

Golden State has fallen to 6–9 overall on the season although its leader is playing extremely well. Curry is averaging 32.8 points per game while shooting 53.1% from the field and 44.7% from behind the arc. He scored 50 points in the 130–119 loss at Phoenix.

“I’m scoring great, trying to be efficient and I’m going to keep doing that,” Curry said. “But there’s a collective kind of mindset around how I need to help everybody get in the right frame of mind to try and win, and I’m up for the challenge of figuring that out.”

The two-time MVP is looking to win back-to-back NBA titles, but the Warriors have a lot of work ahead if they are to realistically compete for another championship this season.

“Losing becomes habit if you don’t fix it,” he said.

The Warriors return home to play the Knicks on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

