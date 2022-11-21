76ers center Joel Embiid will not be available when former franchise star Ben Simmons returns to Philadelphia as a member of the Nets on Tuesday night.

Embiid has a left mid-foot sprain and will miss the game against the Nets, set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Embiid also reportedly will be out for Wednesday’s tilt against the Hornets.

Charania reports that Embiid, an MVP candidate, will be re-evaluated in the coming days.

The injury update will nix the first-ever meeting between Embiid and Simmons as opponents. After four seasons together, the Sixers moved on from a disgruntled Simmons, trading him to the Nets in February 2022 in a package centered around James Harden.

Given how the relationship between Embiid and Simmons grew more complicated near the end of their time together, this week’s matchup had been highly anticipated. Observers are curious to see how Philadelphia fans will react to Simmons coming to Wells Fargo Center as an opponent.

The Sixers (8-8) play host to the Nets (8-9) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

