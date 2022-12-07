Charles Barkley: Heat Need to Break Up Roster, ‘Start Over’

Charles Barkley gave his honest take on where things stand for the Heat early in the season, and he thinks it’s time for the organization to consider a full rebuild.

“It might be time to break the team up and start over,” Barkley said on Inside the NBA. “They got some contracts that’s like … they’re no good. So, they need to start over. That’s my personal opinion, it’s like, hey, trade some of these guys to contenders or teams that [can] get us some young guys and start over.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Heat have an 11–14 record and are outside the playoff picture as the No. 11 seed.

Miami has been on the rise the last several seasons but last year, their very realistic Finals aspirations never materialized. The Heat finished on top of the Eastern Conference with a 53–29 record but lost to the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals in seven games.

With Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro all signed to deals worth over $100 million, Miami has little to no room when it comes to making any additions to the current roster outside of trades. Butler, 33, and Kyle Lowry, 36, are also on the backend of their careers but could also be valuable trade assets if the Heat are looking for draft capital.