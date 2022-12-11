Michael Jordan Mourns Former Hornets Coach Paul Silas

Hornets owner and NBA icon Michael Jordan released a statement Sunday following news of the death of former franchise coach and three-time league champion Paul Silas.

Silas was 79 years old.

“Our Hornets family mourns the passing of Paul Silas. Paul was an incredible leader and motivator who served as our head coach on two occasions,” Jordan said, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. “He combined the knowledge developed over nearly 40 years as an NBA player and coach with an innate understanding of how to mix discipline with his never-ending positivity. On or off the court, Paul’s enthusiastic and engaging personality was accompanied by an anecdote for every occasion.

“He was one of the all-time great people in our game and he will be missed.”

Silas had two different stints in Charlotte, one of which took place around the same time that Jordan took over as the majority owner. Silas lasted just two seasons during that term with the then-Bobcats, posting a 32–88 record at the helm from 2010–12.

However, more than a decade prior, Silas established the Hornets as a regular playoff participant. He took the franchise to the postseason in three consecutive seasons from 1999 to 2002, twice making the Eastern Conference semifinals. He moved with the team to New Orleans for the 2002-03 season.

Apart from his time with Charlotte, Silas served as the head coach of the San Diego Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers, where he was the first NBA coach for budding superstar LeBron James from 2003 to ’05. Silas ended his coaching career with a 387–488 overall record.

Before he made the move to the league’s coaching ranks, Silas was known as one of the NBA’s most rugged rebounders and defenders. He won three NBA championships, was named an All-Star twice and was a five-time All Defensive Player during the course of his 16-year career.

Silas ended his playing days after the 1979–80 season, having averaged 9.4 points and 9.9 rebounds in 1,254 career games with the Hawks, Suns, Celtics, Nuggets and SuperSonics.

Prior to his time in the NBA, Silas starred at Creighton, where he set an NCAA record for the most rebounds across three seasons and averaged a nation-leading 20.6 rebounds per game 1962–63 season. He was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017 and his No. 35 jersey is retired by Creighton.

Silas is survived by his wife Carolyn, his daughter Paula and his son Stephen, who is the current coach of the Rockets.