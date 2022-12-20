A middling start to a new season for the Mavericks went from bad to worse in Minneapolis on Monday night.

With two minutes left in the third quarter and Dallas trailing the Timberwolves 85–69, referee Rodney Mott issued two technicals to Mavericks guard Luka Dončić—his seventh and eighth technicals of the season, tied for third in the league behind the Nets' Kevin Durant and the Warriors' Draymond Green.

Dončić expressed his anger to Mott after airballing a turnaround jumper on which he believed he was fouled by Minnesota forward Jaden McDaniels. As he was walking away from Mott, the 24-year veteran threw him out of the game.

Taking the court to plead Dončić's case, Dallas coach Jason Kidd was also ejected for just the second time in his Mavericks tenure.

Dončić finished his night with 19 points, six rebounds, and seven assists—the fewest points Dončić has scored in any regular season or postseason game since March 21.

The Mavericks entered Monday with the third-worst road record (3–10) in the Western Conference, better than only Golden State (3–14) and the Rockets (3–13).