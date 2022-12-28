Suns’ Devin Booker Out at Least Four Weeks With Groin Injury

The Suns‘ bid to emerge from a crowded Western Conference field has been compromised significantly in the near future. Guard Devin Booker suffered a left groin strain and will be re-evaluated in four weeks, according to a Wednesday afternoon announcement from Phoenix.

Booker missed three games from Dec. 19 to 23—a win over the Lakers and losses to the Wizards and Grizzlies—with groin soreness. He tried to return on Christmas Day against the Nuggets but played just four minutes before aggravating the injury, during which he scored two points.

The three-time All-Star is averaging 27.1 points per game in 29 games this season, a career-high. He’s scored 40 points in a game five times this year, including 58 against the Pelicans on Dec. 17 and 51 against the Bulls on Nov. 30.

Despite his successes, Booker has played 70 games just once in the past five seasons. He finished fourth in the MVP voting in 2022, averaging 26.8 points per game in 68 games.