Shannon Sharpe Explains His Viral Reaction to LeBron James’s Dunk

Shannon Sharpe and LeBron James are no strangers to going viral, and on Friday night, the two all-time greats again made the rounds on social media during the Lakers’ game against the Hawks.

Sharpe, one of James’s biggest celebrity fans, was sitting courtside for the contest and had the pleasure of watching LeBron turn in a masterful 25-point, 10-assist and seven-rebound effort in a 130–114 L.A. win. During a sequence in the fourth quarter, the Lakers superstar added to his never-ending highlight reel after driving down the lane for a thunderous two-handed dunk.

By now, most NBA fans know to have their cameras ready whenever James begins to build a head of steam. Well, every fan except Sharpe, apparently, who could be seen reacting to the play with a look of disgust as he looked down at his phone.

After the game, Sharpe was questioned online by a fan wondering what his look was all about. His reasoning? Because he wasn’t able to record a video of James’ huge slam.

“I missed it on my FCKING camera phone and I was upset,” Sharpe tweeted.

While Sharpe clearly wasn’t having fun in that moment, the night would end on a high note for the beloved analyst.

Luckily for Sharpe, the camera were still rolling at Crypto.com Arena as James sprinted over to him shortly after the game for an exchange that ended in a heartwarming embrace between the Pro Football Hall of Famer and the future basketball HOF’er to-be.

You gotta love it.