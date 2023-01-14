Tensions boiled over late in Friday night’s game between the Kings and the Rockets, leading to a scuffle that resulted in players being separated and four ejections.

Less than a minute into the fourth quarter with Sacramento leading by 18, Kings guard Malik Monk and Rockets guard Garrison Matthews chased a loose ball into the backcourt. While scrambling for the ball, Matthews appeared to hip-check Monk out of the way, drawing a loose-ball foul.

The situation continued to escalate, when Monk poked the ball away from Matthews, who was expressing his frustration to an official about the call. Matthews then turned around and went face-to-face with Monk, prompting players and coaches from both teams to rush off the bench and separate the two.

Among the first on the scene to try and prevent a physical altercation were Kings forward Chimezie Metu and Rockets forward Tari Eason. Both players, along with Monk and Matthews, were assessed technical fouls and then ultimately ejected following a replay review.

The Kings (23–18) went onto close out the rout and nab a 139–114 win behind 27 points from Harrison Barnes. The veteran forward addressed the altercation after the game, explaining that he appreciated the fight that his teammates had.

“I had no issue with it,” Barnes said, per Sean Cunningham. “At the end of the day that’s the fight that we need as a team, that’s the fight that we’ll need this season, and that’s the fight we’ll need for the playoffs.”

The Rockets (10–32) picked up their ninth straight loss with Friday’s result.