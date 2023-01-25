Bob Myers has been a central figure in the Warriors dynasty, joining the franchise in 2011 and becoming the team’s general manager a year later, after spending 14 years as an agent for NBA players. Now, according to a report by The Athletic, his future with the franchise looks murky amid contract negotiations and more general uncertainty about his future within basketball.

According to the report by Anthony Slater, Marcus Thompson II and Sam Amick, Myers—whose contract expires in July—believes he should be one of, if not the highest, front-office executive in the NBA.

While Warriors owner Joe Lacob told The Athletic‘s Tim Kawakami earlier this month that the team had made two offers to extend Myers, and that he is currently among the three highest-paid general managers in the league on his current deal, the situation may not be that cut-and-dry, per the new report by The Athletic. It sites several sources with “ballpark knowledge of executive salaries around the league” that pin Myers’s base compensation in the range of sixth to eighth in the NBA.

If Myers opts to leave the franchise to start anew elsewhere, the Clippers, Knicks, Suns and Wizards are all cited as franchises that could line up to land the architect of four Golden State titles. The report also cites sources close to Myers who believe he could leave basketball altogether if he opts against a new deal with Golden State.

Myers is said to be a stabilizing force within the organization, and has the ear of stars Steph Curry and Draymond Green and coach Steve Kerr. His ultimate decision could have a major impact on the future of the NBA’s most recent dynasty in 2023 and beyond.