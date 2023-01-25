NBA Reveals New Wrinkle for 2023 All-Star Game Format

The NBA is tinkering with the format of its All-Star Game once again.

The league's All-Star draft will be held immediately before the game this year, according to a Tuesday evening release. The revamped draft will serve as a pregame segment to the All-Star Game in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19.

"The two team captains will draft the team rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference," the release said. "The captains will be the All-Star starter from each conference who receives the most fan votes in his conference."

The release also noted that the captains will be announced Thursday evening at 7 ET on TNT. If the most recent voting holds, Lakers forward LeBron James and Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo would be in line to serve as captains.

The NBA All-Star Game has been played in a draft format since 2018. James has served as a captain in every All-Star Game since then, and his teams have won all five contests.