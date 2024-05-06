Obi Toppin's Emphatic Between-the-Legs Dunk vs. Knicks Left NBA Fans in Awe
Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin made a statement during the third quarter of Monday's Game 1 against the New York Knicks, when he threw down a gigantic between-the-legs dunk on his former team.
After T.J. McConnell poked the ball free from Jalen Brunson, Toppin recovered the loose ball and turned on the jets. The 26-year-old shot past Josh Hart and broke free for an open dunk, and he didn't hesitate to turn to the Eastbay when the spotlight was on him.
Toppin, who played the first three years of his NBA career in New York and is a Brooklyn native, offered Knicks fans a trip down memory lane with the highlight-reel dunk, reminding them just how devastating a finisher he can be when given some space at the rim.
NBA fans on social media were incredibly impressed with Toppin's Eastbay dunk, and they sounded off on X in the aftermath.