Anthony Edwards Receives MVP Chants in Denver As T-Wolves Dominate Game 2
Anthony Edwards is quickly reaching new heights as he spearheads the Minnesota Timberwolves' impressive playoff run, and he received a standing ovation from fans after the Game 2 victory despite the fact that it was a road game in Denver.
The Timberwolves took a 2–0 series lead over the Denver Nuggets as Edwards dropped a joint game-high 27 points, and the 22-year-old was serenaded with MVP chants from fans looking to show their appreciation for his efforts.
While Edwards was at the free-throw line during the fourth quarter, the MVP chants could be heard taking over Ball Arena.
The reigning champs looked totally outmatched during Monday night's humbling defeat against Minnesota despite the absence of star Wolves center Rudy Gobert, who missed the game following the birth of his first child.
Despite the defensive anchor not suiting up, the Nuggets mustered just 80 points, their lowest tally not only of the playoffs, but of the entire season.
In addition to his 27 points, Edwards provided seven assists, two rebounds and two steals while helping to set the tone with some quality work on the defensive end.
Edwards has taken his game to a new level during the postseason and it's safe to say that fans have taken notice. The series will head to Minnesota for Games 3 and 4, where Timberwolves fans will get the opportunity to deliver more MVP chants to their budding superstar if the team is able to continue its strong run.