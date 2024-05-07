Jamal Murray Throws Heat Pack on Court From Bench During Game 2 vs. T-Wolves
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was having a tough go of things during Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, whose stifling defense was proving more than a little frustrating for the 27-year-old.
After checking out of the game late into the first half, Murray, who had been barking back and forth with officials throughout the game, could be seen vehemently protesting a no-call from the referees.
Murray was then spotted by the TNT broadcast appearing to throw a heat pack onto the court, which landed dangerously close to the foot of Karl-Anthony Towns as he went up for a layup. Officials did not seem to notice it was Murray who threw the object, despite a confused Kentavious Caldwell-Pope bending over to pick it up and remove it after Towns's basket.
It goes without saying that a player throwing something onto the court from the bench would be a violation of the rules, though officials did not review the incident, nor was play even stopped, as Murray seemingly got away with his antics consequence-free.
The TNT broadcast went back and showed a replay of Murray throwing the heat pack, as Reggie Miller pointed out that referee Mark Davis even looked back to see where the thrown object came from. Kevin Harlan chimed in calling the act "dangerous."
After a strong showing in the opening series against the Los Angeles Lakers, the smothering Minnesota defense has caused problems for Murray throughout their first two matchups, resulting in some visible frustration.