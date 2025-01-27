2025 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Lineup: Full List of Participants
NBA All-Star weekend takes place from February 14-16 in Oakland this year, with the Golden State Warriors hosting. The league formally announced the lineup for the 2025 slam dunk contest on Monday and the biggest name isn't even on an NBA roster.
The Warriors will not have a hometown player participating in the slam dunk contest, but the G League will. Here's who will be involved.
Who is in the 2025 NBA slam dunk contest?
The league has again gone a bit outside the box to fill the four-man lineup of dunkers. Shams Charania tweeted the list on Monday revealing that Mac McClung, Stephon Castle, Matas Buzelis and Andre Jackson Jr. would compete on All-Star Saturday on TNT.
Who are the 2025 dunk contest participants?
This year's participants are mostly actual NBA players, though the two-time defending champion is a G Leaguer.
Mac McClung
McClung, a legendary high school dunker who has won the last two All-Star weekend dunk contests, is currently representing the Osceola Magic, just as he did when he won the contest last year. McClung has still only played in four NBA games in his career. He was last with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2023.
Stephon Castle
The San Antonio Spurs took Castle with the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NBA draft out of UConn. Castle was the Big East freshman of the year as the Huskies won the national championship. The rookie has started 25 games for the Spurs this season and is averaging 11 points, three rebounds and two assists this season.
Matas Buzelis
Buzelis was the No. 11 pick in the 2024 draft. A five-star recruit out of high school, Buzelis decided to skip college and spent last season with the G League Ignite. This season he's 4.9 points and 2.7 rebounds a game for the Chicago Bulls in 12.7 minutes a game.
Andre Jackson Jr.
Jackson is averaging three points and three rebounds a game for the Milwaukee Bucks this season. Drafted in the second round of the 2023 draft, Jackson has started 33 games for the Bucks this year and averaged 17 minutes a game. Jackson actually moved into the starting lineup after the team started 1-6 and now they've climbed all the way to fourth in the East. So whatever happens during the dunk contest, you'll probably get to know Jackson in the postseason.