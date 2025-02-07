76ers' Daryl Morey Maintains Championship Optimism Despite Subpar 20-30 Start
After seven straight winning seasons, the Philadelphia 76ers have had a 2025 to forget.
Through 50 games, the 76ers are riding a 20-30 record. Forward Paul George, the team's prize offseason acquisition, has played only 31 games. Center Joel Embiid has played only 14.
With a 5-5 record over its last 10 contests, Philadelphia has shown few signs of an imminent playoff push. Yet that is something 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey believes his team can do.
"I know you have to squint a little," Morey said Friday morning via Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice, "but we feel like this team can still (win the championship)."
In the near term, Philadelphia will need to make the playoffs first. That's a tall order, albeit a doable one; the 76ers trail the Chicago Bulls by one game in the race for 10th place in the Eastern Conference.
In the long term, the team will need a cleaner bill of health for the oft-injured Embiid and aging George. Otherwise, Philadelphia's talented roster will continue to hover near the bottom of the standings.