76ers Name 14-Year NBA Veteran As Team's New Assistant GM
The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly giving a local hero a promotion.
The team is naming longtime NBA guard Jameer Nelson its assistant general manager, according to a Tuesday morning report from Shams Charania of ESPN.
Nelson, 43, had worked for the G-League's Delware Blue Coats since 2020. The former guard spent a 14-year NBA career with six teams from 2005 to '18. His most noteworthy season came in 2009, when he made his only All-Star team; a torn labrum cost him 40 regular-season games, but he returned in time to play for the Orlando Magic in the NBA Finals.
In Philadelphia, Nelson is primarily known for his distinguished college career with St. Joseph's.
He won virtually every collegiate accolade available to him with the Hawks, including the Wooden Award as a senior in 2004. That year, he led St. Joseph's to a 30–2 record, a No. 1 seed in the NCAA men's tournament and the Elite Eight (where it lost to Oklahoma State).
Nelson is a native of Chester, Pa. in the Philadelphia metro area. He will be tasked with improving a team that went 24–58 in 2025 and will pick third in next month's NBA draft.