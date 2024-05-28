Report: 76ers Could Give Jimmy Butler Max Salary Extension If Heat Move on
The prospect of a reunion between Jimmy Butler and the Philadelphia 76ers may not be too far fetched after all.
The 76ers are reportedly monitoring Butler's situation closely, according to Joel Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, who indicated Tuesday that the team views Butler as a "fallback option" to Paul George, whom they reportedly covet this offseason.
Butler is believed to be seeking new contract from the Miami Heat, but if those talks aren't successful, Pompey indicates that the Sixers would be "prepared" to offer him an extension that would raise his salary to the league maximum, if he forces his way out of Miami.
The report states that Butler, who is due $48.8 million in 2024-25 and has a $52.2 million player option in '25-'26, is seeking a two-year deal worth $113 million.
Butler, of course, played in Philadelphia for half a season in 2019 before joining the Heat via a sign and trade as part of a four-team deal. That offseason, the Sixers opted to pay Tobias Harris rather than re-up with Butler.
Butler made two All-Star teams across five years in Miami. He averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in 2023-24 while making 60 appearances.
Heat owner Pat Riley addressed Butler's future with the franchise at the start of May and indicated that the team would not be parting ways with the six-time All-Star. If that stance changes when contract negotiations get underway, Pompey indicated that the Sixers will be keeping close tabs on the situation, potentially ready to swoop in.