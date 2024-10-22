Aaron Gordon Agrees to Four-Year Contract Extension With Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets and Aaron Gordon have agreed to terms on a long-term contract extension just ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Gordon is set to remain in Denver for the foreseeable future after agreeing to a four-year extension worth $133 million. As part of the deal, Gordon will have a player option for the 2028-29 season and will also have a trade kicker, per Chris Haynes.
ESPN's Shams Charania reports that Gordon opted in to his $23 million salary for the 2025-26 season, and will earn the remainder of the $133 million over the following three seasons.
The 29-year-old has been with the Nuggets since being acquired from the Orlando Magic at the trade deadline in 2022. He's been an integral part of the team's starting rotation over the past few seasons and helped lead them to a championship in 2023.
Last season was Gordon's 10th in the NBA and he averaged 13.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while providing quality defense along the wings.
Denver tips off the new season on Thursday with a home matchup at Ball Arena against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10:00 p.m. ET.