Aaron Gordon Set to Start Game 7 Despite Injury That Could Have Him Out for a Month

Aaron Gordon is going to try to give it a go against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Tyler Lauletta

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon gestures after scoring against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon gestures after scoring against the Oklahoma City Thunder. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Denver Nuggets fans got a tough bit of news on Sunday when ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that forward Aaron Gordon was dealing with a Grade 2 hamstring strain.

Per Charania, Gordon needed several weeks to recover from the injury, and that it was becoming “physically improbable” that he would be able to play in Sunday afternoon’s Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

But despite the injury, Gordon is clearly doing everything he can to get out on the court on Sunday, and was out taking shots and doing his pregame routine before tipoff.

Just a few minutes later, the Nuggets announced that Gordon was officially available for the game.

While it’s still not clear just how effective Gordon’s game will be, the Nuggets apparently have faith that he’s going to be able to make it work, as he’s set to start the game in his usual spot.

In a Game 7 with his team’s championship hopes on the line, Gordon is going to try to gut it out. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

