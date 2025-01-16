Adam Silver Promises Change to Combat NBA's Three-Point Problem
Adam Silver has heard concerns about the volume of three-pointers NBA players are taking and he plans to make change.
During a Wednesday appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the host asked Silver about the phenomenon and the commissioner claimed changes are coming to address it.
"As stewards of the game, Joe Dumars leads our competition committee here, we will tweak it, we will correct those issues," Silver said.
He continued, "What do we do to change it? I agree to the extent that you start to see very similar offenses around the league. Teams have brands, teams have identities, Joe Dumars is a colleague now at the league office, the Bad Boys, etc... the Showtime Lakers. So, I recognize that to the extent that offenses start to look very similar, we lose that."
He did add that the NBA can't go too far and overcorrect, which could lead to plodding paint-focused basketball.
As an example, this season the Boston Celtics are taking a league-high 49.4 three-pointers a game and making only 36.2% of them. They are averaging 90.8 field goals per game, meaning 54.4% of their shots are coming from beyond the arc.
Many have complained about the flow of games due to the rise in three-point attempts. Silver clearly sees it as any issue too.