Adam Silver Promises Change to Combat NBA's Three-Point Problem

Ryan Phillips

Dec 17, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver presents the trophy to the Milwaukee Bucks after they won the Emirates NBA Cup championship game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Adam Silver has heard concerns about the volume of three-pointers NBA players are taking and he plans to make change.

During a Wednesday appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the host asked Silver about the phenomenon and the commissioner claimed changes are coming to address it.

"As stewards of the game, Joe Dumars leads our competition committee here, we will tweak it, we will correct those issues," Silver said.

He continued, "What do we do to change it? I agree to the extent that you start to see very similar offenses around the league. Teams have brands, teams have identities, Joe Dumars is a colleague now at the league office, the Bad Boys, etc... the Showtime Lakers. So, I recognize that to the extent that offenses start to look very similar, we lose that."

He did add that the NBA can't go too far and overcorrect, which could lead to plodding paint-focused basketball.

As an example, this season the Boston Celtics are taking a league-high 49.4 three-pointers a game and making only 36.2% of them. They are averaging 90.8 field goals per game, meaning 54.4% of their shots are coming from beyond the arc.

Many have complained about the flow of games due to the rise in three-point attempts. Silver clearly sees it as any issue too.

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

