Alex Caruso Makes Crazy NBA History With Second 20-Point Game of NBA Finals for Thunder
While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander starred down the stretch, it took a total team effort for the Oklahoma City Thunder to win Game 4. The MVP scored 15 of his team's last 16 points in the fourth quarter, but up to that point everybody chipped in. Including Alex Caruso, who had 20 points off the bench for the Thunder on 7-of-9 shooting to pair with his typically stellar defense.
It marks Caruso's second 20-point game of these Finals. He scored 20 in Game 2's win as well. If that feels unusual for Caruso, it is; the guard averaged 7.1 points per game this season. As it turns out, his increased output in the Finals with everything on the line has reached historic levels.
According to ESPN Caruso is the first player in NBA history to have a pair of 20-point games in the NBA Finals after having zero such games during the regular season. The closest he came was in April against the Phoenix Suns, scoring 19 points in 26 minutes.
It is pretty remarkable and indicative of Caruso's desire to rise to the occasion. The Thunder were universally lauded for acquiring the perennial All-Defense candidate last offseason. This is why. It's not just the defense. Caruso has a clutch factor, an ability to step up when his team desperately needs it, that can push a great team like OKC into unbeatable territory.
The Thunder avoided a 3-1 deficit and Caruso was a big reason why. His name will live in the history books as a result of his efforts.