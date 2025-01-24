Curry, Durant, LeBron and Two Knicks Headline Starters of 2025 NBA All-Star Game
The starters for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game have been announced, and some familiar faces lead the way.
The announcement came on TNT’s Inside the NBA on Thursday night, before tipoff between the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat.
Check out the starting five for each conference below:
Eastern Conference Starting Five
- Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
- Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Western Conference Starting Five
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns
- LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
- Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
The term “starting five” is a bit confusing this year, as the All-Star Game has changed its format for this year’s exhibition.
Rather than putting conference against conference, or having two teams selected by player captains (the format used in recent years), this year’s event will see four teams of eight players—three selected by Inside the NBA hosts Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal, and the fourth team coming from the winner of the Rising Stars championship game.
While the format is clearly different, the selection process remains a combination of voting from fans, current players, and media members. With the starting five from each conference now determined, our attention now falls to the All-Star reserves, which will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 30.