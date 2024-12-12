SI

Alperen Sengun Completely Fooled Draymond Green With Slick No-Look Pass

The Rockets' young center faked out the Warriors' defensive anchor in NBA Cup play.

Alperen Sengun sent Draymond Green flying
On Wednesday evening the Houston Rockets hosted the Golden State Warriors in an final NBA Cup quarterfinal game. It was also the ugliest as both teams built brick houses from the floor in the first half; the Rockets entered the locker room with a 44-37 lead as both teams combined to shoot 41% from the field.

There was one gorgeous play in the second quarter, however, courtesy of Houston star center Alperen Şengün. Following a scuffle for a rebound on a Rockets miss, Sengun suddenly found himself with the ball and only Draymond Green between him and the basket. Instead of challenging the Warriors' defensive anchor, Sengun made him look silly and totally faked out the two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

The Turkish big man got Green to jump out of his shoes and made a slick no-look pass to teammate Tari Eason for a sweet highlight-reel dunk.

The goggles celebration to top it off was tremendous as well.

And well-deserved. It's hard to fool Green that badly! He's considered one of the great defenders of this era for a reason, after all.

What a play from Sengun.

