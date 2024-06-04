Also At Stake in the NBA Finals? The NBA Finals.
The Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks each took care of business in their respective conference finals series, creating a significant break before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, which will take place on Thursday night. With many hours to fill, the sports-talk industrial complex is doing what it does and that's creating a lot of segments revolving around the nebulous and ever-shifting legacies current superstars carry around in their back pockets and drilling deep to find what's at stake for everyone involved.
Here is a far-from comprehensive sampling:
And to be perfectly clear, I'm not taking shots at anyone here. All of the above discussions are interesting and it'd incredibly bad television if pundits became intense realists and just said over and over that Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and another player one wishes to name are playing to achieve what is the pinnacle of the sport.
But at the same time it does seem like that simple fact has been lost. What's on the line is a claim to the only true title the NBA will hand out this season (sorry, NBA Cup) and it's bizarre that it's often presented as a stepping stone to a bigger prize of respect or recognition as one of the sport's X best players or radical narrative shift.
When did this happen? When did the tangible Larry O'Brien Trophy become just another data point in a never-ending debate that struggles to maintain object permanence? Is it possible to put some of this toothpaste back in the tube?
Quite simply, whomever prevails in the NBA Finals will be recognized as champions forever. The conversation, however, will not remain static as it suffers from an incurable case of recency bias. Consider for a minute that there are people out there who will be basing their opinion about the NBA's best player or its fifth-best player on the outcome of a seven-game series. When Nikola Jokic, reigning champion and three-time MVP, is sitting right there having just committed the mortal sin of losing his most recent game.
Does that make any sense? Can these positions really be expected to hold through next season's first month when there will be more things to discuss and debate?
They can't, of course, and perhaps that's the point.
Perhaps this is an overreaction and your mileage will vary. Yet, it certainly seems that the things that can't be argued have taken a backseat to those that can. When in reality they should be driving the discussion.