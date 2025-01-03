Andre Jackson Jr. Ejected for Smacking Nic Claxton in the Face 'Above the Shoulders'
The Brooklyn Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 113-110 on Thursday night. The Bucks were without one of their starters for most of the game because he was ejected for hitting somebody in the face.
Late in the second quarter, Andre Jackson Jr. was trying to apply pressure in the backcourt when Nets big man Nic Claxton got in the way. Claxton put his hands on Jackson, and Jackson hit him with both of his hands to express his need for personal space.
The two players met again just a few seconds later when Claxton set a screen for D'Angelo Russell, who was being guarded by Jackson. As Jackson went over the screen, his hand hit Claxton in the face, right in front of a referee who immediately blew his whistle and called for the play to be reviewed.
Upon review it actually sounded pretty bad.
"The foul has been deemed to be unnecessary and excessive," said referee Kevin Scott. "A flagrant foul, penalty two. All the components were met with wind-up and impact and follow-through with a blow to the face. Above the shoulders with a high potential for injury and a non-basketball play. Therefore, he has been ejected from the game."
And that's why you don't hit people.
