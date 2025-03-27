SI

Angle of Nikola Jokic Finding Aaron Gordon With a Perfect No-Look Pass is Wild

The future Hall of Famer was in rare form Wednesday.

Patrick Andres

Nikola Jokic drives to the basket against the Bucks.
Nikola Jokic drives to the basket against the Bucks. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
A decade into a career that will almost certainly land him in the Hall of Fame, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is still capable of surprising the basketball world.

On Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks, Jokic unleashed a mesmerizing no-look pass that ended in a dunk by forward Aaron Gordon—one that has to be seen to be believed.

Take a look at this angle here. Watch as Jokic—without making any particularly special movements—practically teleports the ball to Gordon. By the time center Brook Lopez—a plus defender in every sense of the word—realizes what has happened, Gordon has already scored.

These are the kind of plays that will long outlive the big man.

As for Jokic's numbers, he put up a casual 39 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 127–117 victory. All in a day's work for a once-in-a-generation player, and one whose raw spectacle statistics alone can't quite quantify.

