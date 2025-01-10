Anthony Black Couldn’t Get Out of Anthony Edwards’s Way in Time to Avoid a Poster
The Minnesota Timberwolves traveled to Orlando on Thursday night to take on the Magic. The Timberwolves had a comfortable lead throughout and won 104-89. Anthony Edwards struggled from the field (4-of-19), but scored 21 points and managed to turn in one of the cooler dunks of the entire season.
Late in the third quarter Edwards took a short pass from Naz Reid outside the three-point line and quickly got past Trevelin Queen. As he accelerated towards the basket, Orlando's Anthony Black did his job and came across the lane for some help defense, but quickly realized the error of his ways. As he started to backpedal Edwards jumped. Black couldn't do anything but get caught up in a violent collision. By the time it was over, Black was on a poster. Or to make it more contemporary, he was all over social media as Anthony Edwards's latest victim.
If you're going to make a business decision, you have to make it quickly. Otherwise, you can make the opposing bench look like this:
Just know that this is the kind of thing that Edwards routinely does to people.