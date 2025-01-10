SI

Anthony Black Couldn’t Get Out of Anthony Edwards’s Way in Time to Avoid a Poster

Stephen Douglas

Anthony Edwards dunks on Anthony Black during the Timberwolves - Magic game.
Anthony Edwards dunks on Anthony Black during the Timberwolves - Magic game. / Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images
In this story:

The Minnesota Timberwolves traveled to Orlando on Thursday night to take on the Magic. The Timberwolves had a comfortable lead throughout and won 104-89. Anthony Edwards struggled from the field (4-of-19), but scored 21 points and managed to turn in one of the cooler dunks of the entire season.

Late in the third quarter Edwards took a short pass from Naz Reid outside the three-point line and quickly got past Trevelin Queen. As he accelerated towards the basket, Orlando's Anthony Black did his job and came across the lane for some help defense, but quickly realized the error of his ways. As he started to backpedal Edwards jumped. Black couldn't do anything but get caught up in a violent collision. By the time it was over, Black was on a poster. Or to make it more contemporary, he was all over social media as Anthony Edwards's latest victim.

If you're going to make a business decision, you have to make it quickly. Otherwise, you can make the opposing bench look like this:

Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves bench reacts to Anthony Edwards’s latest highlight. / Chaz NBA / YouTube

Just know that this is the kind of thing that Edwards routinely does to people.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NBA