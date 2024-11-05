Anthony Davis Provided a Funny Injury Update During LeBron James Interview
Anthony Davis scored 37 points and pulled down nine rebounds, continuing his strong start to the 2024-25 campaign in a losing effort to the Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena on Monday night.
Unfortunately, Davis also appeared to aggravate a left ankle injury, as he was on the floor in pain and then was limping up and down the court late in the fourth quarter.
After the game, Lakers superstar LeBron James was asked how the team would manage if Davis is forced to miss time due to the injury. But, as James played coy with the reporter, Davis could be heard in the background, providing an update to his own injury. Here's video of the moment, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.
Moments after the reporter said, "If AD is out," Davis can be heard saying, "He's not out."
Well, there you have it!
In all seriousness, Davis did provide some clarity in his own session with the media, saying that he has been dealing with the ankle injury since the summer—Davis, along with James, won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.
"I don't know ... Talk to my trainer and figure out exactly what's going on," Davis said. "I've been managing it since the summer honestly, just trying to do everything before the game to get on the floor. Kinda just landed directly on the spot that's been killing me. We'll figure it out."
If Davis's interjection is to be believed, it sounds like he at least has a chance to play through the ankle injury. Furthermore, it seems like Davis, who is averaging 32.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game through seven contests this season, has been doing that well already. Plus, Davis, who has a lengthy injury history, is no stranger to playing through ailments in his career.
But the injury report before Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies will ultimately determine Davis's true status.