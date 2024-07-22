Anthony Davis Joked About LeBron James' Age After Late Heroics vs. Germany
Team USA edged out a narrow victory over Germany during their exhibition match on Monday ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The United States leaned on the overall experience of LeBron James down the stretch as he helped will them to a late lead and a win.
After the game, fellow Team USA star, and James's Los Angeles Lakers teammate, Anthony Davis couldn't help but crack a joke about James's age.
"LeBron James. LeBron Raymone James. Monster. He's still doing this at 45," said Davis in jest after the 92–88 victory.
James is actually 39, though he still plays as if he were a decade younger. That was on full display on Monday as the NBA's oldest player put on a show at the O2 Arena in London. James led the way with 20 points while adding four assists and five rebounds. He came alive down the stretch, scoring 11 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter to shut the door on Germany in the final minutes.
He'll turn 40 during the 2024-25 NBA season and has already expressed doubts about his availability for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. Still, he was the most dominant player on the floor on Monday night, prompting the tongue-in-cheek response from Davis after the win.