Anthony Davis, Lakers Pranked Bronny James on Bench in Front of LeBron
Bronny James might be LeBron James's son, but that won't stop him from getting the rookie treatment—even in front of his dad.
The Los Angeles Lakers and superstar Anthony Davis had a bit of fun with Bronny during Sunday night's game vs. the Portland Trail Blazers (LeBron was ruled out due to soreness in his left foot): After making his way to the bench, AD stopped in front of Bronny, who was sitting next to LeBron, and had him get up to make room for the veteran. Bronny, LeBron, and AD smiled as the rookie dutifully made way.
Here's that moment:
Despite LeBron's absence, the Lakers defeated the Trail Blazers 107–98, imbuing some much needed victory energy into an otherwise subpar stretch for the team. AD led the charge with 30 points, 11 rebounds, and five blocks, while Bronny stepped in for the final two minutes and recorded one block.
The Lakers are off until this Friday when they take on the Timberwolves in Minnesota.