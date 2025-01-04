Anthony Davis Perfectly Roasted LeBron James After He Broke a Michael Jordan Record
LeBron James on Friday night etched his name into the NBA's history books once more during the Los Angeles Lakers' 119-102 win over the Atlanta Hawks.
With 5:58 remaining in the fourth quarter, James sank an 18-foot jump shot, reaching 30 points in the game, and for the 563rd time in his career, surpassing a record set by Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan back in 2003.
It took Jordan 1,072 games spanning 15 seasons to set the record, whereas James needed 1,523 games across 22 seasons to break the mark, a fact that was amusingly not lost on Lakers teammate Anthony Davis.
Davis, while speaking to reporters in the locker room after the game, roasted James for how long it took him to surpass Jordan in a video shared by Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
"It took him seven more seasons," Davis said, tongue-in-cheek. "But that's obviously a hell of an accomplishment. I think he's probably No. 1 f---ing everything at this point."
James himself, who grew up idolizing Jordan, acknowledged just how much the accomplishment means to him during his own session with the media.
"It's very humbling," James told the Associated Press. "Anytime I'm mentioned with any of the greats, and arguably the greatest ever to play the game, super cool. It's someone I idolized in my childhood, and I wear 23 because of him."
"So to know that I can sit here and be in the room or in the conversation or whatever it is, when you mention MJ, it's just super-duper dope for me, being a kid from where I'm from."