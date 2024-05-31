Anthony Edwards Doubles Down on Promise to Get to Finals in Ad Day After Elimination
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards' season is over, with the Timberwolves bowing out Thursday in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 124-103.
However, Edwards's story is still in its opening chapters. At the age of 22 this season, Edwards was named an All-Star for the second straight year, made second team All-NBA, and garnered down-ballot MVP votes—all while taking Minnesota to its first conference finals in two decades.
Friday morning, Edwards assured fans in an Adidas ad that he'd be back. The promo depicts Edwards being read "receipts" from celebrities such as longtime NBA forward Carmelo Anthony and rapper Cam'ron.
"I ain't tryna rub it in, but they saying this the furthest y'all gonna get," the last says.
Edwards chuckles pointedly.
"This only the beginning," Edwards vows. "'Cause I'm not who they think I am. I'm better. Believe that."
Edwards's first sneaker, the AE1, has received highly positive industry reviews throughout 2024.