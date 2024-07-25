Photo of Anthony Edwards Dunking Over Kevin Durant at Olympic Practice Is Iconic
Every once in a while, a sports photograph circulates around the internet that you know you'll be seeing for a long, long time.
Photographer Garrett W. Ellwood captured one of those pictures Thursday ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
At Team USA practice, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, playing in his first Olympic Games, threw down a violent dunk over the arms of an outstretched Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant. Ellwood was there underneath the basket to capture the perfect shot.
Durant poked fun at himself after seeing the photo on social media.
Thursday's practice was far from the first viral moment between Edwards and Durant. In Game 1 of the Timberwolves-Suns first-round playoff series in April, Edwards jogged down the court backwards while taunting Durant, who seemed to enjoy the moment.
The Timberwolves went on to win that tilt 120–95 and swept the Suns in four games.
Durant, Edwards and Team USA are set to begin the group phase at the Olympic Games on Sunday against Serbia. The Americans won all five of their exhibitions leading up to the Games with Durant sidelined with a calf injury.